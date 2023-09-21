Waipahu off-ramp reopened after police investigation
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waipahu off-ramp is open after a police investigation caused the H-1 westbound freeway to be closed for hours on Wednesday.
Honolulu EMS say a motorcycle rider, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
EMS officials say the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m.
No further details have been released about the cause of the accident.
This situation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
