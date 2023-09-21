Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Aloha Festival’s hoolaulea to close main thoroughfare in Waikiki this weekend

The 69th Annual Aloha Festival is this weekend
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki’s main thoroughfare will be closed on Saturday due to the 69th annual Aloha Festival’s hoolaulea.

A portion of Kalakaua Avenue, between Seaside and Ohua avenues, will be closed for the hoolaulea.

More than 50 booths, four stages and and a crowd of 75,000 are expected.

Street closures will begin at 1 p.m., when the first mauka lane of Kalakaua Avenue is shut down, followed by the second mauka lane closure at 2 p.m.

The full closure of Kalakaua to Kapahulu Avenue will go into effect at 3 p.m.

The hoolaulea takes place from 6 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Expect traffic delays in Waikiki and parking validation will provided if you park at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

