THURSDAY: Governor, nonprofit leaders to offer ‘progress reports’ on wildfire recovery efforts

Gov. Josh Green, members of his administration and nonprofit leaders will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss wildfire response efforts.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green, members of his administration and nonprofit leaders will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss wildfire response efforts.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. and HNN will carry it across its digital platforms.

The Governor’s Office said the news conference will include “progress reports” on Maui recovery efforts, including around clean-up work, tourism, and aid distribution.

The governor is speaking as the work of officially identifying those killed in the Lahaina wildfire continues. The death toll from the blaze stands at 97. Of those, 79 have been officially identified.

Meanwhile in Lahaina, EPA crews are continuing to clear out toxic materials zone by zone, clearing the way for residents and businessowners to return to survey their properties and collect any belongings. Once that work is complete, crews will clear debris for removal off-island.

This story will be updated.

