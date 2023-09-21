Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens Big West Conference play at home against CSU Bakersfield, CSUN

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 2-1 finish in the ‘Fight in the Fort’ at TCU, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is riding that momentum into the Big West Conference.

The Wahine begin their Big West Title defense on Friday night against Cal State Bakersfield then host CSUN on Sunday.

Head Coach Robyn Ah Mow saying the group is ready for the long haul of conference play after showing grit last weekend in the Lone Star State and the players echoed that sentiment.

“I think that it shows the grit and the inspiration that we can get from our coaches and from the rest of the team as well and how we can bounce back so quickly from a loss like that.” UH setter Kate Lang said.

Players, like Lang, excited to attack the week of practice knowing every team will be gunning for them.

“I’m so stoked for practice this week.” Lang said. “I think that we’re going to be going a lot harder to a different level of what we didn’t even think we could achieve, I’m super excited.”

All sights are set on making back to the top.

“Our sight is always on the next game, so that’s going to be Bakersfield.” UH outside hitter Kendra Ham said. “I mean, we’re just doing everything, whether it’s a win or a loss.”

First serve against CSUB is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the victim, the incident happened on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis...
Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars
The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic...
2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences
160 single-family shelters 'with a home-like feel' have been ordered from Hungary to create...
‘Top of the line’ tiny homes going up for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires

Latest News

Donated cleats from NFL Quarterback Marcus Mariota
Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota donates gear to Lahainaluna’s football team
Kahuku plays St. John Bosco
With upset victory, Kahuku’s Red Raiders soar to 9th best high school football team in US
It was a historic weekend in Hawaii high school as the Kahuku Red Raiders rallied to beat...
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Kahuku gets monumental win over No. 3 St. John Bosco
It was never going to be easy. But the Oregon Ducks showed why they are a national powerhouse...
HNN Overtime hosts break down UH football's loss to No. 13 Oregon