Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens Big West Conference play at home against CSU Bakersfield, CSUN

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 2-1 finish in the ‘Fight in the Fort’ at TCU, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is riding that momentum into the Big West Conference.

The Wahine begin their Big West Title defense on Friday night against Cal State Bakersfield then host CSUN on Sunday.

Head Coach Robyn Ah Mow saying the group is ready for the long haul of conference play after showing grit last weekend in the Lone Star State and the players echoed that sentiment.

“I think that it shows the grit and the inspiration that we can get from our coaches and from the rest of the team as well and how we can bounce back so quickly from a loss like that.” UH setter Kate Lang said.

Players, like Lang, excited to attack the week of practice knowing every team will be gunning for them.

“I’m so stoked for practice this week.” Lang said. “I think that we’re going to be going a lot harder to a different level of what we didn’t even think we could achieve, I’m super excited.”

All sights are set on making back to the top.

“Our sight is always on the next game, so that’s going to be Bakersfield.” UH outside hitter Kendra Ham said. “I mean, we’re just doing everything, whether it’s a win or a loss.”

First serve against CSUB is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

