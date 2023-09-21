Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

Most Read

According to the victim, the incident happened on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis...
Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars
The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic...
2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences
160 single-family shelters 'with a home-like feel' have been ordered from Hungary to create...
‘Top of the line’ tiny homes going up for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires

Latest News

This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile
The city Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public hearing for the community to...
City to hold public hearing on proposed rule changes for shore water events