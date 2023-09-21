Tributes
Police arrest Ocean View man accused of shooting man during car theft

Jonah Farmer, 26, of Ocean View faces numerous offenses, including second-degree attempted murder, robbery, and auto theft, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred in Ocean View.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:12 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCEAN VIEW (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have arrested a 26-year-old Ocean View man accused of a shooting a man during a car theft, authorities said.

Jonah Farmer faces numerous offenses, including attempted murder, robbery and auto theft.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday on Aloha Boulevard in Ocean View.

Police said Kau patrol officers made contact with a 43-year-old male victim who reported that while sleeping in a tent on his property, an unidentified female approached him asking for assistance with her vehicle.

The victim said he was walking to help the woman when Farmer assaulted him with an unspecified weapon. The victim said a short struggled ensued and then he was shot in the leg.

The victim suffered injuries to his neck, head and upper right thigh. He was taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Authorities said the victim believed that the suspect’s intention was to rob him and reported that his 2022 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen during the incident.

Police located Farmer later that day operating a Kia Soul. He was then arrested without incident.

Farmer remains in police custody as detectives continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara, via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov, via telephone at (808) 960-3118 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

