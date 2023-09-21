Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana officials have arrested the parents of a 6-month-old baby after they said the child was found nearly eaten alive by rats.

Arrest affidavits obtained by WFIE show David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman are facing child neglect charges.

Officers responded to a home in Evansville on Sept. 13 after David Schonabaum reportedly told them he found his 6-month-old son in his bassinet, covered in blood.

The baby was taken to an area hospital before being flown to another hospital in Indianapolis.

David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman
David and Angel Schonabaum and Delaina Thurman(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Police said the baby had more than 50 rat bites to his forehead, cheek, nose, thigh, foot and toes.

They said the baby’s right arm had bites from the elbow down to his hand. All of the fingers reportedly had parts missing, leaving the bones exposed.

Officials said the baby’s temperature was 93.5 degrees, and he needed a blood transfusion.

Authorities also said a 3-year-old and 6-year-old were living in the home.

Thurman, who is the sister of Angel Schonabaum, also had a 2-year-old and 5-year-old living in the home, police said.

Officials said the home was filled with clutter, trash and rat feces.

According to officers, David Schonabaum told them the house began to have a problem with mice and rats in March, and Terminix was treating the home.

The affidavit also said two of the children living in the house had told a teacher on Sept. 1 that their toes had been bitten by mice while they were sleeping.

The Indiana Department of Child Services had reportedly visited the home on Sept. 5.

Officials said Thurman told a DCS worker the marks on her child’s toes were probably just scratches from the bed frame.

DCS went over a safety plan with the family and said they would return on Sept. 14.

Police said the DCS’s past dealings with the family included a claim from 2022 that a child was hurt because of a lack of supervision. Additionally, a claim of physical abuse was made against David Schonabaum in June 2023.

Officials said a case manager had been visiting the home twice a week since April. The last walkthrough of the home was on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic...
2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation
According to the victim, the incident happened on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis...
Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases
Leinaala Ann Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and the face of the iconic Hawaiian Airlines...
Leinaala Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii, dies at 77

Latest News

The governor on Thursday pledged that the Oct. 8 reopening of West Maui to visitors won’t...
Governor pledges West Maui’s reopening to tourists won’t displace wildfire evacuees
Residents will be allowed to return for the first time
Maui County releases details on reentry plan
Gov. Josh Green, members of his administration and nonprofit leaders held a news conference...
Governor, nonprofit leaders offer ‘progress reports’ on wildfire recovery efforts
Gov. Josh Green offered updates on wildfire recovery in a news conference on Thursday.
Governor pledges West Maui’s reopening to tourists won’t displace wildfire evacuees