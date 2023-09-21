Tributes
MPD: Speed, alcohol likely factors in single-car crash that left driver critically injured

File image
File image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say speed and alcohol are likely factors in a single-car crash on North Kihei Road early Tuesday that left a woman critically injured.

The crash happened about 2:48 a.m. as the 39-year-old woman was traveling northbound.

Police say she was driving a red 2015 Nissan Altima and speeding when she crossed the centerline and lost control, slamming into a fence.

The sedan then rolled and the driver was ejected.

Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she remains.

