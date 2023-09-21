Tributes
Officers praised for their courage as Maui Police Commission briefed for first time on devastating wildfires

And he detailed an unexpected drop in crime rates.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the deadly fire, Maui’s Police Chief John Pelletier appeared before the police commission Wednesday.

Chief Pelletier tried to explain to commissioners how chaotic Aug. 8 was, not just here in Lahaina, but again, there were fires all over the island.

And Chief Pelletier says he can’t say this enough, but there were countless unsung heroes that horrific day.

Sergent Chase Bell showed commissioners a PowerPoint Presentation where he gave an overview of the incidents unfolding on Aug. 8.

Srgt. Bell even played videos showing what conditions were like in Lahaina with power poles and power lines down and scattered all across the roads.

Srgt. Bell said officers did their very best to save as many people as they could.

Chief Pelletier says they have a good chance at identifying all of the victims, which is extremely rare in mass disasters such as this one.

“Two weeks ago, I could not tell you that there’s a chance that we would be able to identify everyone. And that is the goal. Leave no one behind. Reunite every single one of our lost loves ones with their families and give them that closure and give them that peace,” Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said.

Chief Pelletier said dispatchers took over 4,500 calls on August 8th.

That’s almost triple the amount of calls on a normal day.

“Off of a tragedy that has occurred, I couldn’t be more proud to see that things were taken cared of as best as they could. Nobody went through this,” Maui Police Commissioner Bill Richardson said.

Chief Pelletier says they are taking the mental well-being of their officers very seriously, and are even talking about creating a permanent wellness unit.

