Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida

Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.(Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) via CNN Newsourcee)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert.

After getting the report about the grounded manatee in Port Richey, officials brought biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters together to rescue it.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium also took part.

The juvenile-small adult male manatee had an abrasion on its head, but the full extent of its injuries was not clear, so the aquarium took it to Zoo Rampa for evaluation.

The plan is to release the manatee back into the wild as soon as it is medically cleared.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the victim, the incident happened on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis...
Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars
The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic...
2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences
160 single-family shelters 'with a home-like feel' have been ordered from Hungary to create...
‘Top of the line’ tiny homes going up for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash on H-1 west in Waipahu area
Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
MPD chief highlights ‘unsung heroes’ in Lahaina fire in latest police commission meeting