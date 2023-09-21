Man re-sentenced in gruesome 1997 kidnapping, murder on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been re-sentenced in the 1997 kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Kimberly Washington-Cohen on Kauai.

Mitchell Peralto was re-sentenced to life behind bars with the possibility of parole for the murder and 20 years for the kidnapping. While the sentences were the same as what Peralto previously received, he was ordered to serve them one after the other rather than at the same time.

In 1997, Peralto and his ex-wife, Monica Alves Peralto, abducted and killed Washington-Cohen because they believed she was a police informant.

She was then buried in a shallow grave.

The re-sentencing hearing was necessary because of a 2018 state Supreme Court decision in an unrelated case. Peralto is imprisoned at the Saguaro Correctional Facility in Eloy, Arizona.

