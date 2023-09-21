Tributes
Leinaala Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and face of Hawaiian Airlines logo, dies at 77

Leinaala Ann Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and the face of the iconic Hawaiian Airlines...
Leinaala Ann Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and the face of the iconic Hawaiian Airlines logo, has died at 77.(Miss Hawaii Organization)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leinaala Ann Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and the face of the iconic Hawaiian Airlines logo, has died at 77.

The Miss Hawaii Organization confirmed her death in an email on Wednesday.

“Her stunning iconic smile, elegance and grace will always be remembered,” the Miss Hawaii Organization said, in an email. “Hawaii lost a talented, poised and gracious woman who touched the hearts of many across the globe.”

Drummond, who was born and raised on Maui, was crowned Miss Hawaii in 1964, becoming the first neighbor island contestant to capture the prestigious title.

At just 18 years old, the Wailuku native went on to compete in the Miss America Pageant, performing a monologue and placing in the top 10.

Drummond was also selected as a model for a promotional shoot for Hawaiian Airlines and was the inspiration behind the familiar logo seen today on the tail of its aircrafts.

This story will be updated.

