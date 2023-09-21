Tributes
Kittens rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall in Lahaina

The kittens and their mother are recovering together at the shelter and will be available for...
The kittens and their mother are recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.(Maui Humane Society)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires have been found safe in the burn zone nearly a month and a half later, the Maui Humane Society announced on Wednesday.

They were found Monday night under a collapsed cinderblock wall in Lahaina.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

They’re all now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

