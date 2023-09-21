Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the victim, the incident happened on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis...
Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic...
2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences
160 single-family shelters 'with a home-like feel' have been ordered from Hungary to create...
‘Top of the line’ tiny homes going up for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires

Latest News

State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
‘This has got to end’: Pipes leaking millions of gallons of water at Dillingham Airfield still not fixed
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
MPD chief highlights ‘unsung heroes’ in Lahaina fire in latest police commission meeting
Police lights
Waipahu off-ramp reopened after police investigation
A girl at softball practice at Moiliili Neighborhood Park, which will close for a month for...
City to close Moiliili Neighborhood Park for month-long maintenance and renovations
Environmental issues at Waimanalo Gulch landfill prompt call for curbside recycling.
City in high-stakes talks with military over proposed new landfill site