First Lahaina zone to open for re-entry announced; residents allowed to return early next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced Wednesday that disaster area restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes starting early next week.

Monday, Sept. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 26, the restrictions will be lifted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Zone 1C — Kaniau Road.

Here’s everything we know:

REENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lahaina Civic Center.

A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at a checkpoint. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling.

ROADWAYS: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and owners. During the first two days of supported reentry, access to Kaniau Road off Honoapiilani Highway will be right-turn only. After Tuesday, entry will continue for local traffic only.

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of reentry, including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, MauiBus transportation from local hotel shelters, and language assistance.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS: The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or occupancy to receive a reentry vehicle pass:

● Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

● Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

● Property Tax Records: Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com

● Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

● Hawaii Driver’s License: A valid Hawai’i driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

● Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

● Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

● Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card,

MORE INFORMATION: For details on reentry to impacted areas, safety information for returning to your property, and more, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

