First Alert Forecast: Pleasant conditions with slightly stronger winds expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy easterly trade winds will strengthen slightly during the next couple of days. Low clouds and showers carried by the trades will continue to favor windward and mauka area, especially during the nighttime and morning hours. Patches of high clouds will stream above the state at times, primarily across the western islands. The trade winds may weaken slightly from Sunday into early next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain around and just below the seasonal average through the weekend as southwest swells move through. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. Rough surf along east facing shores will remain essentially unchanged through Saturday, followed by a slight decline Sunday and Monday.

