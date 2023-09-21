Tributes
Episode 176: Got 20 minutes? You need to hear this love story

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hear the story of a touching love story on the Big Island.

High school sweethearts Ka’ohao Boteilho and Cassidy Keli’i kept overcoming the odds to start a family.

A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after

Listen now on ‘Muthaship’ on our Hawaii News Now website or find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

After video of a Hilo man’s romantic proposal went viral, the 25-year-old couple is sharing their love story and the unexpected challenges they overcame along t

