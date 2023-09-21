Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deputy prosecutor fired amid misconduct concerns that could impact high-profile criminal cases

Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
Dept. of the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deputy city prosecutor was fired Tuesday — one day after allegations of misconduct surfaced that could put several high-profile cases at risk.

HNN Investigates reported Monday that a high-profile murder case could be affected after the deputy prosecutor from the Elder Abuse unit was found to have been showing crime scene photos and other confidential information about active criminal cases during public presentations.

The presentations were designed to educate kupuna about protecting themselves.

Hawaii News Now has learned that other high-profile cases could also be impacted.

Among them: The case against Keith Catolico, who is charged with about a dozen crimes connected to alleged sprees from 2020 and 2021, including a jewelry heist at a Restaurant Row store and a Kahala home invasion in which a 76-year old woman was retrained using zip ties.

Prosecutorial misconduct cited in move to throw out charges in gruesome Oahu murder

The case was being prosecuted by the unit, which has now put a new deputy prosecutor in charge. A new deputy prosecutor is also now in charge of the high-profile murder case against Juan Tejedor Baron, who is accused of brutally murdering 73-year old Gary Ruby and then encasing his body in concrete in the bathtub of his Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.(Hawaii News Now)

Baron’s attorney, Myles Breiner, has filed a motion to dismiss the case based on the actions of the now-fired deputy, which he contends could have “huge, huge impacts” on a number of cases.

Megan Kau, a former deputy prosecuting attorney turned defense attorney, added that terminating the deputy doesn’t fix the problem because the crime scene photos and confidential case information were already shown to hundreds of people at the presentations.

That could taint potential jurors.

“The violation has already occurred,” Kau said.

A Circuit Court judge will have to weigh in on the motion to dismiss the case against Baron.

Retired Circuit Court Judge Randal Lee, now an assistant professor at Hawaii Pacific University, said the deputy prosecutor’s actions were wrong, “but I don’t think it’s to the extent that it should warrant dismissal.” An alternative to dismissal: Transferring the case to the state Attorney General’s office, which could cause further delays as the state prepares for trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office said they are reviewing all of the fired deputy’s active cases.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences

Latest News

Cooler waters in the Eastern Pacific are helping to prevent storm formation.
Hawaii is past peak of hurricane season, but experts warn it only takes one
The Federal Reserve keeps the rates unchanged but signals the likelihood of another hike this...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year
But it's also signaled it would raise interest rates again.
Midday Newscast: The Fed tries a different approach to cooling inflation
On July 27, 2023, HPD raided this game room that was located across the street from Kalihi Uka...
‘A sign of hope’: New tactic shows promise in shutting down game rooms permanently