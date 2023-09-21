City seeking public input on proposed rule changes for shore water events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public hearing for the community to express their feedback on proposed rule changes for shore water events.

Shore water events include surf contests, canoe regattas, triathlons and swim races.

Those attending the public hearing are urged to review both the existing and proposed new rules prior to the hearing.

The proposed rules recommend a variety of changes to the existing rules including:

Modifying how applications for North Shore Surf and South Shore Surfing events are ranked, including consideration for equity of under-represented groups.

Adopting new regulations governing surfing events for the South Shore, including a cap on the total number of events along this coast.

Shifting the North Shore Surf Calendar from a calendar year to a surf season calendar from September to May.

Establishing a calendar for South Shore Surfing events from May to September, with exception for organized youth sports.

Creating an after-event report for North Shore Surf and South Shore Surfing events.

Maintaining the current North Shore rule that does not permit a second surf event to be held on the same day as the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The public hearing will be held on Oct. 20 at Kapolei Hale from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., it will also be available via Zoom.

To attend the meeting online, click here.

The public can also submit written comments via mail to Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluʻōhiʻa Street, Suite 312, Kapolei, Hawaii 96707.

For more information or to view the proposed rule changes, click here. Copies of the rule changes are also available at Kapolei Hale.

