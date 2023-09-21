Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

City seeking public input on proposed rule changes for shore water events

The city Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public hearing for the community to...
The city Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public hearing for the community to express their feedback on proposed rule changes for shore water events.(Jock Goodman)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Parks and Recreation has scheduled a public hearing for the community to express their feedback on proposed rule changes for shore water events.

Shore water events include surf contests, canoe regattas, triathlons and swim races.

Those attending the public hearing are urged to review both the existing and proposed new rules prior to the hearing.

The proposed rules recommend a variety of changes to the existing rules including:

  • Modifying how applications for North Shore Surf and South Shore Surfing events are ranked, including consideration for equity of under-represented groups.
  • Adopting new regulations governing surfing events for the South Shore, including a cap on the total number of events along this coast.
  • Shifting the North Shore Surf Calendar from a calendar year to a surf season calendar from September to May.
  • Establishing a calendar for South Shore Surfing events from May to September, with exception for organized youth sports.
  • Creating an after-event report for North Shore Surf and South Shore Surfing events.
  • Maintaining the current North Shore rule that does not permit a second surf event to be held on the same day as the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.

The public hearing will be held on Oct. 20 at Kapolei Hale from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., it will also be available via Zoom.

To attend the meeting online, click here.

The public can also submit written comments via mail to Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluʻōhiʻa Street, Suite 312, Kapolei, Hawaii 96707.

For more information or to view the proposed rule changes, click here. Copies of the rule changes are also available at Kapolei Hale.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the victim, the incident happened on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis...
Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars
The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic...
2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences
160 single-family shelters 'with a home-like feel' have been ordered from Hungary to create...
‘Top of the line’ tiny homes going up for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires

Latest News

Leinaala Ann Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and the face of the iconic Hawaiian Airlines...
Leinaala Teruya Drummond, former Miss Hawaii and likeness of Hawaiian Air logo, dies at 77
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Waipahu off-ramp on the H1 Freeway...
Motorcyclist, 21, dies following crash on H-1 west by Waipahu off-ramp
The kittens and their mother are recovering together at the shelter and will be available for...
Kittens rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall in Lahaina
Jonah Farmer, 26, of Ocean View faces numerous offenses, including second-degree attempted...
Police arrest Ocean View man accused of shooting man during car theft