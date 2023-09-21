Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

City to close Moiliili Neighborhood Park for month-long maintenance and renovations

A girl at softball practice at Moiliili Neighborhood Park, which will close for a month for...
A girl at softball practice at Moiliili Neighborhood Park, which will close for a month for major renovations.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:03 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moiliili Neighborhood Park is one of the city’s busiest. But when you look at its nearly three and a half acres, you can definitely tell its overdue for a refresh.

On Wednesday afternoon, a team of girls from Manoa are practicing softball on a field that has seen some better days.

“I really like it -- aside from the mud pit that’s over here that’s we’re standing in front of,” said softball coach Sweet T., next to an area where water appears to have been leaking from an underground pipe.

As for the rest, “If you take a look at the condition of the fields, they’re pretty dry,” said Nate Serota with the city Parks and Recreation Department.

Serota said the department will be fixing that -- and more.

“Improving irrigation that’s there, aerating the field, making it a lot nicer conditions for people to come in and do permitted activities like youth baseball,” he said.

The park’s comfort station had also become a hangout for the homeless for several years. The city has been doing enforce3ment actions there twice a month, but the restrooms still need a lot of work.

“There’s quite a bit of graffiti on the inside of the bathrooms so we’re going to take care of that and take care of the fixtures that are broken inside as well,” Serota said.

All that is going to take almost all of next month, with the park closed from October 2 through 31. That means the girls on the softball team will have to find another place to practice their hitting, pitching and fielding.

“It’s great that the sports are growing, but there’s not that many parks left for us to practice,” said Sweet T.

“It might affect us for a little while as our season runs into next month, so we’ll probably be looking for another place to practice in town, which is harder and harder to find because of football and stuff like that going on now,” said softball and baseball coach Al Estes.

The city hopes the improvements will field some benefits in the long run.

“From the comfort station to the aeration of the field, to the painting, to the toilets, you name it -- I’m just happy that we’re really rehabilitating a park that has been highly used before in the past,” said City Councilmember Calvin Say.

“We’re really hoping again, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ where if we improve the facilities, we’ll get more regular park users and more permitted users back at that location,” Serota said.

“If everything’s clean, it will attract a lot of people,” said Estes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Amid calls for accountability, Maui’s mayor steers clear of spotlight and avoids news conferences

Latest News

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.
Officers praised for their courage as Maui Police Commission briefed for first time on devastating wildfires
State leaders say problems with the system date back nearly two decades. But the agency in...
‘This has got to end’: Pipes leaking millions of gallons of water a month at Dillingham Airfield still not fixed
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
First Lahaina zone to open for re-entry announced; residents allowed to return early next week
Existing reservoirs and irrigations ditches could convey water from new sources to West Maui.
In wake of devastating wildfire, experts propose new sources of water for parched West Maui