Arkansas family of 8 ‘counting their blessings’ after surviving a tree falling on home

On Tuesday, members of the West Family were awoken by their father yelling for help after a tree fell on their house. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas family says they are “counting their blessings” after an incident could’ve turned out much worse.

On Tuesday morning, members of the West family woke up to their father yelling for help after a tree fell on their house. They said it struck him inside the home.

“I got up to go out and take the dog out because he woke me up,” Samuel West said. “I got both dogs and then all I know is ‘boom.’ Everything went crazy.”

After getting out from under the tree, Samuel West was rushed to the emergency room for treatment.

“They told me that I probably have a concussion, a few contusions to the head. They did a few scans but said I was basically able to walk away,” he said.

Due to a death in the family, the West family did not go to work or school on Tuesday, allowing them to sleep in, potentially saving their life.

“Normally, at that time, we would be in the kitchen getting the kids ready for school. So, we think it’s just by the grace of God that they weren’t going to school,” Brittany West explained.

The family told KAIT that the tree caused thousands of dollars of damage to the home.

“Just from what we’ve seen, the kitchen and living room probably,” Samuel West said. “In the front, you can see where the boards are bowing.”

The family has other living arrangements as they work with their insurance company to repair the house.

They say they’re thankful everyone is OK, as the situation could’ve ended up much worse.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

