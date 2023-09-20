Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people, including a teen, were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a disturbance at Kapolei High School.

Exactly what happened is unclear.

However, EMS says a 23-year-old woman was listed in serious condition. She suffered assault-type injuries.

A 15-year-old girl was also in serious condition. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now there was a heavy police presence at the school, and possible fighting was involved.

This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

