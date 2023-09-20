‘Seasoned criminal’ who evaded arrest for nearly 2 weeks has been on the run before

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chris Santos was the subject of a nine-day manhunt on Kauai before his capture late Sunday, but authorities say this isn’t the first time he’s gone on the run.

More than 100 federal and county personnel were part of the investigation.

And in a news conference Tuesday, officials called the murder suspect a “seasoned criminal” who knew what to expect from law enforcement at every turn.

“(He) was very aware of former contacts with the police, what our limitations and abilities were and where our vulnerabilities were lying,” said Kauai Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck.

“He exploited every one of those.”

Before his latest murder charge, the 48-year-old’s rap sheet included five prior felony convictions. The most recent came in 2007 when authorities were tracking him on a federal warrant. Police eventually spotted him in the passenger seat of a car.

“When that vehicle was stopped by law enforcement officers and the driver was removed from the vehicle, Mr. Santos slid over into the driver seat and put the vehicle into drive and began to drive away, dragging one of the law enforcement officers alongside the vehicle,” Raybuck said.

“He then struck another officer and steered toward a third officer before escaping.”

Santos managed to evade capture for three months before Kauai police and U.S. Marshals apprehended him and up until recently, he was in federal custody.

Since Sept. 8, Santos was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Kith Silva-Lacro.

In that time, he dodged police, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI, which brought its SWAT team, intelligence analysts, and aviation support.

“Santos’ erratic behavior combined with frequently changing locations, phones, and vehicles ... added to the complexity of this case,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

Late Sunday night, authorities zeroed in at a location Kekaha and found Santos in a stolen Jeep Cherokee refusing to surrender.

“Upon seeing arriving units, Mr. Santos began to drive dangerously and erratically in the direction of law enforcement,” Raybuck said. “At one point, one of the tactical team members had to take an evasive measure to ensure that Mr. Santos did not engage with their vehicle.”

Santos suffered a gunshot wound before being arrested and is recovering at Wilcox Medical Center. A female passenger was also in the vehicle. Police did not discuss her relationship with Santos, but shared a message for anyone that may have helped him.

“We’ve spoken as a federal contingent, as well as, with our local prosecutors and we intend to hold each of you accountable for your actions,” Raybuck said.

Police also recovered two rifles outside of Santos’ vehicle.

Santos is in stable condition and it’s expected he’ll be released from the hospital in three or four days, but will remain in custody.

Kauai police are taking the lead on the investigation.

