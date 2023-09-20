Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Scholar, athlete, and community leader’ dead at 16 after car crash

Authorities say a 16-year-old Marietta High School student was killed in a car crash Monday night. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By WANF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 16-year-old high school student was killed in a car crash Monday night in Georgia.

WANF reports that Liv Teverino was traveling in a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire in Marietta County.

The 16-year-old was a junior at Marietta High School, according to Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera.

“Liv was a scholar, athlete, and community leader. She embodied passion and dedication. Liv excelled, leaving an indelible mark of excellence,” Rivera said. “Outside of school, Liv was recognized as a community leader and was chosen to be part of this year’s leadership cohort.”

On Tuesday, the school district gathered to support students and staff in the wake of the crash.

“Our Marietta community is resilient, and in times of adversity, we find strength in one another,” Rivera shared.

Liv’s classmates say she was caring and would never have a bad thing to say about anyone.

“I think she exemplified what it means to live your life the best that you possibly can and in the path of God. Any person that met her truly was a blessed individual,” classmate Isaac Phillips said.

Phillips says she had known Liv since she was 4 years old.

“I can only hope that everyone that did get to meet her and know her just holds onto whatever goodness that she gave them,” he said.

Marietta police said the crash investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police opened fire on a Kauai fugitive late Sunday after he drove toward a group of officers,...
Kauai police: Fugitive drove toward officers before law enforcement opened fire
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Authorities had released this surveillance video showing a male suspect fleeing the scene.
Man convicted in deadly Oahu purse snatching faces life behind bars
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves...
Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life

Latest News

University of Hawaii President David Lassner has announced he’ll retire at the end of next...
University of Hawaii president announces he’ll retire at end of 2024
Police opened fire on a Kauai fugitive late Sunday after he drove toward a group of officers,...
Kauai police: Fugitive drove toward officers before law enforcement opened fire
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Biden tells UN the world has to stand up to Russia
The mayor says the military is collaborating with the city and trying to make things right.
Blangiardi: Military is working to build goodwill in wake of Red Hill crisis
Blangiardi says it's a tough time to serve — but it's worth it.
Honolulu's mayor addresses challenge of public service 'in this moment'