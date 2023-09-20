Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023....
Controversy over politically-linked Maui donation fund prompts call for transparency

Latest News

Kane Brown arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11,...
Kane Brown announces tour dates for 2024
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
Police lights
Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash