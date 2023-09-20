Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars

Saint Louis School
Saint Louis School(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sex assault civil lawsuit against two former Saint Louis football stars will head to mediation.

A judge rejected the settlement deal that Jayden de Laura, who plays quarterback for the University of Arizona, and Kamoi Latu, the University of Wisconsin defenseman, and the victim agreed to earlier this year.

Only Hawaii News Now was there when St. Louis School asked the judge to reject it because the boys now make thousands of dollars every month through NIL deals in college — and therefore should pay more.

St. Louis attorneys feared the school would be stuck with a bigger financial penalty, as the only remaining defendant.

Court records show the players admitted responsibility in juvenile court to sexually assaulting the girl while they were still in high school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Jayden de Laura says he wants to ‘clear his name’ amid sex assault allegations
Civil settlement in sex assault case against former high school football stars on hold
Attorneys for quarterback Jayden de Laura break silence on settlement stemming from sex assault allegations
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023....
Controversy over politically-linked Maui donation fund prompts call for transparency

Latest News

Members of Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management hears from staff and public during...
State water commission gets an earful from angry Maui residents
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
160 single-family shelters 'with a home-like feel' have been ordered from Hungary to create...
‘Top of the line’ tiny homes available for hundreds displaced by Maui wildfires
Forecasters: Drought conditions worsening statewide amid El Niño