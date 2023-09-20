Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sex assault civil lawsuit against two former Saint Louis football stars will head to mediation.

A judge rejected the settlement deal that Jayden de Laura, who plays quarterback for the University of Arizona, and Kamoi Latu, the University of Wisconsin defenseman, and the victim agreed to earlier this year.

Only Hawaii News Now was there when St. Louis School asked the judge to reject it because the boys now make thousands of dollars every month through NIL deals in college — and therefore should pay more.

St. Louis attorneys feared the school would be stuck with a bigger financial penalty, as the only remaining defendant.

Court records show the players admitted responsibility in juvenile court to sexually assaulting the girl while they were still in high school.

