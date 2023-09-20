Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois

FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs at its Illinois location coming in October.

According to a media release obtained by KWQC, John Deere has informed members of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

The media release stated that employees were told of the layoffs by factory leadership in meetings held Wednesday at the factory.

Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility, the media release said.

The media release continued to say that John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
A Hilo couple’s journey from health battles to happily ever after
Kapolei High School
Teen, woman seriously injured after disturbance at Kapolei High School
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023....
Controversy over politically-linked Maui donation fund prompts call for transparency

Latest News

The fraternity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is facing a lawsuit after a student at the University of...
‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity
FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie...
Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
UH President David Lassner announced that the university will offer full scholarships to all...
They face ‘unimaginable challenges’ but a new reason for hope: Full UH scholarships for a year
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy and urges compromise on court overhaul