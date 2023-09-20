A healthy sibling rivalry: Meet the Hawaii brothers moving up in the CrossFit rankings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pair of athletes from Hawaii burst onto the scene at this year’s CrossFit Games, known as the Olympics of fitness. And they’re brothers.

In their age groups, Kaeo and Kulani Subiono both finished ranked in the top ten in the world, fueling their healthy sibling rivalry.

“I’d like to say I’m the fittest,” 16-year-old Kaeo joked.

“I think it might be him,” said Kulani, who’s just 14.

At the games, he finished fourth in the 14- and 15-year-old grouping, and won the clean the jerk lift with a personal record.

“Hitting that PR and combine that with being on the big stage at the CrossFit Games, it’s unimaginable. It’s amazing!” he said.

Kaeo placed ninth overall for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“My favorite event would probably be the deadlift and rope climb event,” he said. “It was three rounds of three rope climbs, ten deadlifts at 350, and then a sled pull, finished off with a sled push.”

The brothers come from a family of CrossFitters. Their older brother also competes, and their father and mother owned two CrossFits on Oahu before the Subionos moved to Austin, Texas, and opened another.

“We didn’t get good at swimming until we got to Texas so that was pretty funny,” Kaeo said

CrossFit’s more than an exercise outlet for the teenagers. They are homeschooled and coach at the family’s gym called Ku Mana CrossFit.

“Our dad basically mixes the traditional academic stuff while also teaching us how to run the business,” Kulani said.

The Subiono boys grew up in Hawaii Kai and Ewa Beach before their parents moved the family to the mainland in 2018.

Once a year, they come home to reconnect with their island roots.

“We have a lot of friends and family still there that continue to support us and share their mana and their love, and just give us their energy,” Kaeo said.

Competing in CrossFit requires sacrifice. The brothers want to become professionals so they work hard at it, training six hours a day, five days a week.

“It’s actually a really good thing that we have each other because there’s no shortage of training partners, and you’re always going to need someone to push you in every workout,” Kulani said.

Faith in God is the foundation for the Subiono family. Kaeo and Kulani say they’ve been put on earth for a reason, and right now crushing it in CrossFit is how they answer that calling.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.