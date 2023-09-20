Tributes
First Alert Forecast: More breezy winds ahead, lighter winds expected for the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds continue, lighter winds expected over the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially during the overnight through morning hours as pockets of moisture move through.

High clouds will stream overhead at times, especially across the western islands. Trade winds may ease this weekend into early next week as a surface high far north of the state weakens.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping south to southwest long-period swells move through. Another southwest pulse is expected over the weekend.

Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives.

