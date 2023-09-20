5 Lahaina residents selected to help Maui Mayor through wildfire recovery efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has picked five long-time Lahaina residents to help guide him on the wildfire recovery efforts.

The Lahaina Advisory Team includes:

Hokulea crewmember and waterman Archie Kalepa – who turned his home into a distribution hub.

Lahainaluna High wrestling coach Kim Ball – who’s also the founder and president of Hi-Tech Maui, Inc.

U.S. Army veteran Rick Nava – who served on the West Maui Taxpayers Association and the Maui Chamber of Commerce

Kaliko Storer – a training and cultural advisor for Hyatt Resorts.

Laurie DeGama – Owner of No Ka Oi Deli in Lahaina and president of the Lahainaluna PTSA.

The county also announced two community meetings to provide updates on housing, air quality, and the creation of a County Office of Recovery.

The first meeting is this Friday at 5 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The second is Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

