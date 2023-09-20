2 Hawaii schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Education is recognizing two Hawaii public schools for academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps across student groups.

Ka’elepulu Elementary and Maunawili Elementary, both in Kailua, were named National Blue Ribbon Schools. They’re among 353 schools nationwide to get the prestigious recognition.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The National Blue Ribbon School award is designed to celebrate the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for and attaining exemplary achievement.

Exemplary high-performing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary achievement gap-closing schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

