Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
By Grason Passmore and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 34-year-old youth football coach in Kentucky died after suffering a medical emergency during a round of games over the weekend.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to the beloved coach Monday night.

Michael Kean’s love for coaching fell just behind his love for his wife, their four children and his faith.

“While coaching his son’s Peewee football game Saturday, he collapsed on the field,” a GoFundMe created by Kristyn Russell said. “He ended up suffering a massive heart attack.”

Cara Spears and Laura Wesley’s husbands coached with Kean for years. They joined the dozens grieving the loss of ‘Coach Michael’ Monday night.

“My husband said there was not another coach who could motivate, encourage and inspire kids like Coach Michael could,” Spears said.

Those who knew him said Kean had the unique ability to bring out the best in every kid he worked with. They said that skill carried over to every neighbor, friend and loved one of his, as well.

“We’ll never fill the void Coach Michael has left. We’ll have to teach our boys how to go on and strive to do what Coach Michael would want,” Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Kauai murder suspect captured following intense islandwide manhunt
Authorities had released this surveillance video showing a male suspect fleeing the scene.
Man convicted in deadly Oahu purse snatching faces life behind bars
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves...
Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot in West Maui, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due

Latest News

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road
Car plows into utility pole near Salt Lake Shopping Center
Key thoroughfare closed after car plows into pole near Salt Lake Shopping Center
FILE IMAGE - A rattlesnake is shown in this file photo. A rattlesnake bit an Amazon driver...
Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake in Florida
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to Canada’s Parliament about allegations linking...
Modi government expels a Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says India was involved in Sikh’s killing