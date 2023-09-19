Tropical Storm Kenneth forms in the Eastern Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Storm Kenneth has formed far to the east of the state, becoming the eleventh named tropical cyclone of this year’s Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Kenneth was located about 2,265 miles east-southeast of Hilo and was moving to the west at 16 miles per hour.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of of 45 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Tropical storm force winds extended 80 miles from the center.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Kenneth. (NOAA)

The Hurricane Center said the tropical cyclone will be steered in a west-northwest direction by the trade winds. Then by Thursday, a strong mid to upper-level low will push it into a northwest to north-northwest direction.

Forecasters said Kenneth is expected to strengthen for another day or so before it enters an area of increasing shear, cooler sea surface temperatures and drier air. It is not expected to intensify into a hurricane.

Because of its forecast track, Tropical Storm Kenneth is expected to have no impact on Hawaii weather.

