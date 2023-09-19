Some Lahaina fire victims get notices forcing them to move

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Lahaina residents who lost their homes are being forced to move from temporary housing. They say it’s traumatizing them all over again.

Charles Nahale lived in the family compound on Front Street in Lahaina and described a harrowing escape driving north passed a barricade near the Civic Center.

“The police had to notify the other police that was ahead of him that were blocking the road,” said Nahale.

“I think he went to them and said you’ve got to let them go because the fire is coming this way now so we just went around. We just went around the police and went around the poles,” he added.

Nahale went back a few times after the August 8th fire storm and saw the line of burned cars next to the ocean and his beloved home gone.

“It was unrecognizable. It was like a bomb. Apocalyptic, like a bomb had dropped. So quiet and eerie so I don’t need to go back,” said Nahale.

Nahale recently got this letter from Soleil Management which run Sands of Kahana Resort where he’s been living since the fire.

According to the letter, the American Red Cross has contracted with Soleil Management Hawaii to provide the housing.

“Unfortunately, some of the units at Sands of Kahana (including your unit) will no longer be available after September 30, 2023,” said the letter.

The letter also talked about “housing opportunities through at least October 30, 2023″ at Kahana Villas Resort, Gardens at West Maui Resort and Maui Beach Resort in Kihei.

Nahale says so far, he’s gotten no word about alternative housing.

“We are all scrambling to try to find another place,” said Nahale.

“I think it’s a real disgrace for all of us that are displaced and lost everything,” he added.

Hawaii News Now contacted both Red Cross and Soleil Management and is waiting for a response. It’s unclear how many people are being asked to move.

“With services and amenities slowly returning to our West Maui resort, we are gradually welcoming back reservations in October per the Governor’s instruction,” said Soleil Management on its website.

“We want to acknowledge that the overall Maui experience for any/all visitors may not be optimal at this time,” it added.

The issue of welcoming visitors back to West Maui on October 8 has strong supporters and opponents, but for Nahale, the housing upheaval with reopening is a wound that’s too painful to bare.

“It’s traumatic. We haven’t had the chance to heal,” he said.

