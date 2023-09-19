Public health alert for SPAM cans due to ‘under-processing’ contamination risk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public health warning was released Monday for a Hawaii favorite — SPAM.

The USDA issued a public health alert for the product due to “under-processing,” which can lead to contamination.

But don’t worry if you’ve eaten SPAM in Hawaii, the affected products were only shipped to HEB retailers in Texas.

The cans you’ll want to avoid are 12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with “BEST BY AUG 2026″ date. They have lot code A08173 printed on the bottom of the can.

No injury or illnesses from the affected products have been reported.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.