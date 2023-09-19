Tributes
Public health alert for SPAM cans due to ‘under-processing’ contamination risk
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public health warning was released Monday for a Hawaii favorite — SPAM.

The USDA issued a public health alert for the product due to “under-processing,” which can lead to contamination.

But don’t worry if you’ve eaten SPAM in Hawaii, the affected products were only shipped to HEB retailers in Texas.

The cans you’ll want to avoid are 12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with “BEST BY AUG 2026″ date. They have lot code A08173 printed on the bottom of the can.

No injury or illnesses from the affected products have been reported.

