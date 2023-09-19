Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate

FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Chemirmir, charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, is set to be retried in April 2022 after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked.(Tom Fox | Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:21 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women and who was convicted last year in the slayings of two was killed Tuesday morning by his cellmate at a Texas prison, an official said.

Billy Chemirmir, 50, was found dead in his cell, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney. She said that Chemirmir’s cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the assailant, but said she couldn’t release the cellmate’s identity or how Chemirmir was killed.

Authorities said Chemirmir preyed on older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, killing them and stealing their valuables. He was caught after a 91-year-old woman survived an attack in 2018 and told police Chemirmir had forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Police said they found Chemirmir the following day in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewelry and cash, having just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the jewelry box led them to the home of Lu Thi Harris, 81, who was found dead in her bedroom.

The first capital murder trial of Chemirmir for the slaying of ended in mistrial in Dallas County. He was later convicted in a second trial for Harris’ death and convicted of a second killing in the death of Mary Brooks, 87.

Following his second conviction, family members of those Chemirmir was accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse to face him. In Ellen French House’s victim impact statement, she told Chemirmir, who was wearing a striped jail uniform, that she wanted him to see two photos of her mother: one of Norma French alive, the other after the 85-year-old was killed.

“This is my beautiful mother,” House said as she displayed the first photo. “This is my mother after you pried her wedding ring off of her finger that she couldn’t even get off.”

Chemirmir, who maintained his innocence, was serving two sentences of life without the possibility of parole. He was imprisoned at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, located about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

Haney said that the Office of Inspector General is investigating his death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Kauai murder suspect captured following intense islandwide manhunt
Authorities had released this surveillance video showing a male suspect fleeing the scene.
Man convicted in deadly Oahu purse snatching faces life behind bars
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves...
Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot in West Maui, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
A portion of Salt Lake Boulevard remains closed in both directions between Ala Lilikoi and...
Portion of key thoroughfare closed after car plows into pole in Salt Lake area
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo....
Gas prices skyrocketing in Hawaii and nationwide as cost of oil rises