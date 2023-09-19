Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it's been removed from the wrapper.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kraft Heinz said Tuesday it’s recalling more than 83,000 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices because part of the wrapper could stick to the slice and become a choking hazard.

The company, which is based in Chicago and Pittsburgh, said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it possible for a thin strip of film to remain on the slice even after it’s been removed from the wrapper. The machine has since been fixed.

Kraft Heinz said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints. In six cases, people said the issue caused gagging or choking, but no injuries or serious health issues have been reported, Kraft Heinz said.

The recall affects 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 10, 2024, and Jan. 27, 2024. Also included in the recall are 3-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a “Best When Used By” date between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 13, 2024.

Consumers who bought those products should not consume them and should return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or a refund, Kraft Heinz said. Consumers can also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police opened fire on a Kauai fugitive late Sunday after he drove toward a group of officers,...
Kauai police: Fugitive drove toward officers before law enforcement opened fire
Authorities had released this surveillance video showing a male suspect fleeing the scene.
Man convicted in deadly Oahu purse snatching faces life behind bars
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves...
Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Ahead of tourism reboot, some Lahaina fire victims are told they’ll have to move
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due

Latest News

Police opened fire on a Kauai fugitive late Sunday after he drove toward a group of officers,...
Kauai police: Fugitive drove toward officers before law enforcement opened fire
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Biden tells UN the world has to stand up to Russia
University of Hawaii President David Lassner has announced he’ll retire at the end of next...
University of Hawaii president announces he’ll retire at end of 2024
Police opened fire on a Kauai fugitive late Sunday after he drove toward a group of officers,...
Kauai police: Fugitive drove toward officers before law enforcement opened fire
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game