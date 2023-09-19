Key thoroughfare closed after car plows into pole near Salt Lake Shopping Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A key thoroughfare will be closed for several hours after a car plowed into an utility pole near Salt Lake Shopping Center early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Ala Lilikoi Street.

Our HNN photographer on the scene tells us the pole was severed and hanging by wires.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

A portion of Salt Lake Boulevard remains closed in both directions between Ala Lilikoi and Radford for the next several hours.

Approximately 845 customers are without power, according to HECO’s outage map. Areas affected include: Airport, Aliamanu, Foster Village, Mapunapuna and Salt Lake.

HECO crews remain on scene for repairs. Power is estimated to be restored around 7 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

