Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota donates gear to Lahainaluna High football team

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahainaluna High’s football team is saying mahalo to NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota for his donation to the team in wake of the Maui wildfires.

Mariota gave the team new cleats and a $10,000 donation.

This comes as they get ready to play football at the end of the month.

The school’s first game of the season is set for Sept. 30. at Kulanihakoi High School — their temporary school site in Kihei.

We’re told about 450 Lahainaluna student athletes and 40 coaches lost their homes in the Aug. 8 fires.

A Luna Strong campaign run by the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii has so far raised $325,000 for the school’s athletic program.

