First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected to stay through Friday

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected through Friday
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially during the overnight through morning hours as pockets of moisture move through.

High clouds will stream overhead at times through mid-week before diminishing during the latter portion of the week. The trades may ease slightly this weekend as the ridge to the north weakens.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping south to southwest long-period swells move through.

The current swell will steadily ease Tuesday, a background long-period southwest swell should begin showing up by Tuesday night. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through the week.

