First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty showers expected to stay through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially during the overnight through morning hours as pockets of moisture move through.

High clouds will stream overhead at times through mid-week before diminishing during the latter portion of the week. The trades may ease slightly this weekend as the ridge to the north weakens.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through the week as overlapping south to southwest long-period swells move through.

The current swell will steadily ease Tuesday, a background long-period southwest swell should begin showing up by Tuesday night. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend as a medium-period north-northwest swell arrives.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through the week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.