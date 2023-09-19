Firefighters respond to building fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a building fire that broke out in Kalihi Monday afternoon.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the incident occurred at 1130 North Nimitz Highway around 6:20 p.m.

HFD said the fire was extinguished six minutes after HFD’s arrival.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

This story may be updated.

