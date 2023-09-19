Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighters respond to building fire in Kalihi

Firefighters respond to building fire in Kalihi
Firefighters respond to building fire in Kalihi(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a building fire that broke out in Kalihi Monday afternoon.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the incident occurred at 1130 North Nimitz Highway around 6:20 p.m.

HFD said the fire was extinguished six minutes after HFD’s arrival.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Kauai murder suspect captured following intense islandwide manhunt
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund
NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope
Scary moments near Dillingham Airfield in Waialua Saturday as crews responded to what was...
‘Bomb incident’ on Oahu’s North Shore prompts military response
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
USGS: Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

Latest News

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Their homes and businesses were destroyed in Lahaina, but mortgage payments are still due
Keoni Vasquez is grateful that he made it out of Lahaina on August 8th alive, and he managed to...
Lahaina barber leads others to safety during deadly firestorm
Authorities arrested Juan Tejedor Baron in California on Wednesday. He was one of two suspects...
Prosecutorial misconduct cited in move to throw out charges in gruesome Oahu murder
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: DNA analysis critical to identification of remains in Lahaina