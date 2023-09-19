Abandoned Hilo hotel requires 24/7 security amidst trespassing, asbestos concerns

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officers are now guarding the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo 24 hours a day.

The three-story building that has been vacant for years has drawn squatters repeatedly trespassing around a fence installed by a DLNR contractor last month.

The barrier was put up under an emergency proclamation from the Governor, which, on Monday, was extended through November 13th.

A hazardous materials survey has found what appears to be asbestos in the abandoned building which will require a special cleanup.

DLNR then plans to demolish the property and seek recommendations from the land board on future uses.

During the multiagency sweep in April, officers arrested two people on outstanding warrants and issued 10 citations for trespassing.

Human waste, trash, graffiti, hanging wires, and other hazards were also found throughout the once-thriving and popular resort.

The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel closed in 2017.

