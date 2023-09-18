‘Yessah’: Iam Tongi returning to Hawaii to headline shows on Oahu, Maui in December

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi is returning to Hawaii to headline shows on Oahu and Maui this December.

The American Idol winner is slated to perform at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Dec. 9 and at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Maui on Dec. 12 and 13.

Tongi’s concert will also feature special guests who have yet to be announced.

In wake of the Maui wildfires disaster, concert promoter Rick Bartalini said, “All of us on the RBP team, as well as Iam, are heartbroken over the extreme losses that Hawaii, and particularly Maui, are currently coping with.”

“We are all hopeful that Iam’s performances will give our community a chance to gather together for a moment of joy and healing in the midst of this painful tragedy as well as a way to honor and celebrate the strength of the Hawaiian spirit,” Bartalini added.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to benefit those affected by the Maui fires.

Ticket prices vary between $27 and $65.

An exclusive online presale will open this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticket Master for Hawaii residents only. Up to eight tickets can be purchased by one patron and no password is required.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center members can purchase tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The general public can begin purchasing tickets on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Tongi’s brand new single “Why Kiki” will also be released this Friday.

