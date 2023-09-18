Trial for extended sentencing begins for suspect convicted in deadly purse snatching

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for extended sentencing begins Monday for the suspect in a deadly purse snatching that happened four years ago.

Saikit Saingo, 20, was found guilty earlier this month of manslaughter and robbery for the incident that happened in July 2019.

The victim, 85-year-old Dolores Corpus, was walking with her husband on Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi at around 5:30 a.m.

Saingo was riding a bike when he pulled Corpus’ purse from her shoulder, knocking her to the ground.

Corpus died five days later of a traumatic brain injury.

At the time, the suspect was 17 years old, but he was tried as an adult.

The hearing on Monday could give Saingo a longer prison sentence because the victim was older than 60.

Saingo faces up to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and up to 10 years for robbery. But extended sentencing could mean life in prison with the possibility of parole for the manslaughter charge and up to 20 years for robbery.

