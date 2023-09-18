Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trial for extended sentencing begins for suspect convicted in deadly purse snatching

HNN News Brief (Sept. 18, 2023)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for extended sentencing begins Monday for the suspect in a deadly purse snatching that happened four years ago.

Saikit Saingo, 20, was found guilty earlier this month of manslaughter and robbery for the incident that happened in July 2019.

The victim, 85-year-old Dolores Corpus, was walking with her husband on Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi at around 5:30 a.m.

Saingo was riding a bike when he pulled Corpus’ purse from her shoulder, knocking her to the ground.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Corpus died five days later of a traumatic brain injury.

At the time, the suspect was 17 years old, but he was tried as an adult.

The hearing on Monday could give Saingo a longer prison sentence because the victim was older than 60.

Saingo faces up to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and up to 10 years for robbery. But extended sentencing could mean life in prison with the possibility of parole for the manslaughter charge and up to 20 years for robbery.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund
Scary moments near Dillingham Airfield in Waialua Saturday as crews responded to what was...
Military explosive specialist investigated ‘bomb incident’ in Waialua
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Kilauea eruption - Sept. 10, 2023
USGS: Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

Latest News

Chris Santos, 48, is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday night on...
Following intense manhunt, officers arrest fugitive wanted for Kauai murder
HNN News Brief (Sept. 18, 2023)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 18, 2023)
Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi is returning to Hawaii to headline shows on Oahu and Maui this December.
‘Yessah’: Iam Tongi returning to Hawaii to headline shows on Oahu, Maui in December
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves...
Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life