‘Threatening message’ triggers brief lockdown at Mililani High School

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a threat was found on campus on Monday, the state Department of Education said.

The DOE said a “threatening message” was found, prompting the lockdown as a precaution.

Officials have not provided further details on the threat.

The lockdown was lifted just after 12 p.m.

The school’s administration is working with the Honolulu Police Department.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

