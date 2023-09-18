Tributes
‘Threatening message’ triggers brief lockdown at Mililani High School

Mililani High School
Mililani High School(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:45 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a threat was found on campus on Monday, the state Department of Education said.

The DOE said a “threatening message” was found, prompting the lockdown as a precaution.

Officials have not provided further details on the threat.

The lockdown was lifted just after 12 p.m.

The school’s administration is working with the Honolulu Police Department.

Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

