Red Cross providing financial assistance to Maui wildfire survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline is closing in for Maui wildfire survivors to apply for financial assistance through the American Red Cross.

The last day to apply is Monday, Sept. 18.

With the help of generous donors, the nonprofits says it can now get funds into the hands of residents, in addition to the other services it’s been offering since the fires.

The nonprofit says the financial assistance will allow people to make their own decisions and to prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering.

Only on Monday, Sept. 18, a representative from the Red Cross will be in person at these sites to assist with registration:

4405 HI-30 STE 270, Lahaina, HI 96761 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

115 S Wakea Ave, Kahului, HI 96732 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To be eligible for the Red Cross financial assistance program, households must meet these requirements:

Your pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area in Maui County and is either destroyed or has sustained significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs, or the damage is so extensive that repairs are not feasible.

You must be able to provide proof of identity and residence.

You must apply between Aug. 28 through Sept. 18.

Red Cross says applicants do not need to be American citizens to receive help and the grants do not have to be repaid.

The Red Cross asks that people also apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. However, approval for FEMA assistance is not a requirement to receive the Red Cross financial assistance.

Anyone interested in applying or with questions about financial assistance from the American Red Cross can either:

Visit the Family Assistance Center on Maui

Or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.