Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley – were confirmed by family members.
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley – were confirmed by family members..(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:56 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A pregnant woman and two of her children died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a camper in Kansas this weekend, officials confirmed.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley. They are survived by husband and father Jason Richey and a 3-year-old son and brother.

According to a GoFundMe page, Felecia Richey was pregnant at the time of her death.

The page is raining money to cover the costs of three funerals.

“Today we received news that our dear family friend Jason Richey lost his wife and 2 children suddenly to carbon monoxide poisoning this morning. Jason and Felicia were also expecting a new little one,” the page reads. “We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3-year-old son navigate through this devastating time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

