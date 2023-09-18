Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Mommy can’t take care of me’: Cats left at animal shelter with heartbreaking note

Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, with a...
Two cats were left at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville, North Carolina, with a heartbreaking note.(BWAR)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A North Carolina animal shelter said two cats are looking for a new home after they were left at the shelter with a heartbreaking note.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue staff found the two cats, which they described as “clearly loved,” in carriers in the shade outside their building.

“My name is Baby. My mommy can’t take care of me anymore. Please find me and my sister a new home. Thank you!” said a note written on one of the carriers.

In response, Brother Wolf wrote: “To the person who left them… They are safe with us, and thank you for trusting us with your cats you so clearly loved; we understand you didn’t have another choice, and we hope you are ok.”

Magpie and Junebug are now available for adoption. The pair have special medical needs according to Brother Wolf.

For more information about adoption at the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, click here.

Junebug and Magpie are available for adoption.
Junebug and Magpie are available for adoption.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCIS takes over as lead agency investigating the murders of two marines in East Oahu in...
New leads, investigators in cold case double murder offer loved ones new hope
Scary moments near Dillingham Airfield in Waialua Saturday as crews responded to what was...
Military explosive specialist investigated ‘bomb incident’ in Waialua
Oprah and The Rock create $10M fund to put money directly into the hands of Maui wildfire victims
Displaced Maui residents to start receiving money from Oprah, The Rock’s People’s fund
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Thieves steal $15K in music equipment from Kakaako studio
Thieves steal $15K in music equipment from Kakaako studio

Latest News

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
‘Yessah’: Iam Tongi returning to Hawaii to headline shows on Oahu, Maui in December