KPD: Wanted murder suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos is now in custody following an officer-involved shooting with federal law enforcement on Sunday night, the Kauai Police Department said on Monday.

Santos has been wanted by police since Sept. 8 for killing 28-year-old Kith Silva-Lacro of Kalaheo on Kahili Mountain Road in Koloa.

Officials said at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers found Santos driving in the vicinity of Kekaha Beach Park, approximately one-quarter mile west of the Akialoa Road and Kaumualii Highway Junction.

“Unfortunately, despite several efforts to encourage Mr. Santos to peacefully surrender to police, his actions during contact with law enforcement officers resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” said KPD Chief of Police Todd Raybuck.

It’s unclear if Santos was shot but authorities say he was taken to Wilcox Hospital for treatment, where he currently remains.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

Earlier in the day, Raybuck made direct plea to Santos to turn himself.

Kauai police have been scouring the county for Santos, who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Last week, U.S. Marshals joined the search, which experts said signaled that Santos’ time on the run was nearing an end.

Kaumualii Highway at mile marker 27 is closed for travel in both directions until further notice as an investigation remains ongoing.

PMRF employees with proper identification are being allowed through via a detour, all others are encouraged to avoid the area.

KPD says a joint press conference is scheduled for Tuesday with the participating agencies involved in investigation. More details are forthcoming.

