‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Kahuku gets monumental win over No. 3 St. John Bosco

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a historic weekend in Hawaii high school as the Kahuku Red Raiders rallied to beat National No. 3 St. John Bosco in the North Shore.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Mililani vs. Saint Louis

Lets get the ball rolling on Meheula parkway as Mililani played host to Saint Louis.

Old school rivalry, but it wouldn’t be like the match ups of old. STL got on the board with a field goal, but from then on it would be the Trojans to do all of the scoring.

Mill Vill keeps the Crusaders out of the endzone.

final score, 41-3.

Campbell vs. Punahou

An upset alert out in the 76 South.

Campbell took down Punahou, but wasn’t smooth sailing, the Buff ‘N Blu got the early advantage, leading 9-0 in the first quarter.

However, it was a completely different game after half with the Sabers go on a run — 24 points just in the third.

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele finished with 3 TDs.

The boys from Ewa Beach pull off the huge upset, 38-23.

Sabers move to 5-1.

Kahuku vs. No. 3 St. John Bosco (California)

The marquee match up of the weekend, Kahuku taking on No. 3 St. John Bosco on the North Shore.

It would be mostly Kahuku in the first half, taking a 22-9 lead into the locker room.

The Braves stormed out in the second half to lead it 23-22 in the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders on the ropes, but Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa leads the offense down the field and takes it in himself to retake the lead and the two point play is converted.

Party time up North, final score 30-23.

